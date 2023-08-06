Local groups take a stand following proposed book ban in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two groups in Ludlow made stands on literacy as the town’s school committee continues discussions on a proposed book ban.

Western Mass News has been following this proposal for months. It includes restrictions on books with written visual or sexual content. We spoke with both groups to learn about their stand on literacy.

Signs and flags filled Ludlow early Saturday, as two groups took to main hubs of the town to take a stand on reading.

At the Ludlow gazebo, authors and supporters gathered for a Brave Book story hour, as part of a nationwide initiative to promote literacy containing what they believe are the morals and values the United States were founded on.

Author and town selectman David Debarge read some of his work during the event.

“It’s about family values, it’s about how the country is created,” said Selectman Debarge. “The book I read one country under God, one nation under God is about how the country was developed by our founding fathers.”

Meantime at the Veterans’ Memorial, others organized a peaceful standout to protest the event, which comes at a time where the school committee plans to continue conversations on a book ban proposal, which includes books with written visual or sexual content.

“Libraries and teachers and educators should be in charge of books,” expressed Mia Alves.

Western Mass News spoke with one of the organizers, Mia Alves.

“We’re here to make sure the representation of Ludlow’s not that we were exclusive, but we are inclusive we embrace diversity, and we care about our teachers, and we care about all students and all families no matter what their formation,” added Alves.

But Selectman Debarge defends the event and group, saying they aren’t promoting hate.

“See that on signs it’s not about exclusion it’s just about celebrating something not including anybody not excluding anybody it’s celebrating its okay to celebrate God it’s okay to celebrate America and its okay that you celebrate where you live and that’s the message we’re trying to pass,” explained Selectman Debarge.

The Ludlow School Committee will continue discussions on the proposal at another meeting, but a date for that meeting hasn’t been decided yet.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.