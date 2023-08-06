‘The mission of healing, hope’: Ludlow tournament raises funds for Forever Young Veterans

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 2nd annual co-ed softball tournament was held at the Ludlow Fish and Game Center on Saturday afternoon.

The fundraiser took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This game consisted of four teams representing the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marines, all playing together to raise some money for veterans.

Representative of Forever Young Veterans April Grudgen Whalen spoke with Western Mass News about the organization and why it’s so important for them to provide trips and wishes for their veterans.

“We’re so passionate about getting our veterans back overseas or back to places they formally served,” expressed Grudgen Whalen. “Just the mission of the healing, the hope, the comradery for these men to be together is so important for us.”

Grudgen Whalen said they’re currently working with more than 2,000 veterans across the country.

