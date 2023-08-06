Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident

Three years later after spending nearly 80 days in a coma, he and his two siblings are opening a new restaurant in western Massachusetts.
By Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida Friday morning.

Richard’s Sister and co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, Debbie Daviau posted this statement on her Facebook:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a husband, father, son, brother, cousin, nephew, friend, & covid-killer. Our dear Richard was tragically killed yesterday by a person under the influence while doing what he loved - riding his motorcycle - while in Florida. Please keep Richard & everyone who loved him in your prayers, and we will update everyone when we have more details to share.

Debbie Daviau - Richard's Sister

George “SLIM” Estrada Jr, is the President of the Latin American Motorcycle Association’s Palmer chapter which Richard was a member of, he gave this message:

“We lost Rich early Friday morning. His wife is currently in Florida trying to bring him home. We would love the opportunity to promote his Gofundme page as he leaves behind a family who is left picking up the pieces,” said Estrada Jr.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Saturday evening forecast
Another Beautiful Day Tomorrow. Shower & Thunderstorm Chances Return for Monday
Police in South Hadley are looking for your help in locating a missing man.
South Hadley Police looking for missing man
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
People are speaking out in Holyoke after a man was hit by a Jeep while walking along Route 5 on...
Residents urging action after man is struck and killed along Route 5 in Holyoke
Maddie hangs at home with her parents, Jun and Crystal Mendoza.
‘Ready for the world to meet Maddie’: Newest Gerber Baby shines spotlight on military families

Latest News

Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
Agawam Fire Department responds to structure fire on Springfield Street
Police are looking to identify this robbery suspect.
Authorities looking to identify robbery suspect at RJ’s auto pros
Hockey
‘Hockey Day’ event honors hockey history, professional athletes in West Springfield
Police lights generic.
Railroad worker killed, after struck by track repair vehicle in Great Barrington