Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida Friday morning.

Richard’s Sister and co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, Debbie Daviau posted this statement on her Facebook:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a husband, father, son, brother, cousin, nephew, friend, & covid-killer. Our dear Richard was tragically killed yesterday by a person under the influence while doing what he loved - riding his motorcycle - while in Florida. Please keep Richard & everyone who loved him in your prayers, and we will update everyone when we have more details to share.

George “SLIM” Estrada Jr, is the President of the Latin American Motorcycle Association’s Palmer chapter which Richard was a member of, he gave this message:

“We lost Rich early Friday morning. His wife is currently in Florida trying to bring him home. We would love the opportunity to promote his Gofundme page as he leaves behind a family who is left picking up the pieces,” said Estrada Jr.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

