Shell gas station in Chicopee closed due to investigation

The Shell station is currently closed off due to an investigation.
The Shell station is currently closed off due to an investigation.(Western Mass News)
By Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Investigation Unit is looking into an incident that occurred at the Shell Station on 95 West St.

The Shell station is currently closed and it is unknown how long the store will remain closed.

There is currently a large police presence, and the shell station is cordoned off by police tape.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
Agawam Fire Department responds to structure fire on Springfield Street
Sunny & Comfortable Today, Humid and Rainy to Start the Week
Unsettled Start to the Work Week: Wet, Stormy, Humid; Relief Mid-Week
Flip Circus is bringing performers from around the world to the paper city this weekend.
Flip Circus comes to Holyoke Mall this weekend
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion

Latest News

Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday...
Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - August 6
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Aug. 6
The 2nd annual co-ed softball tournament was held at the Ludlow Fish and Game Center on...
‘The mission of healing, hope’: Ludlow tournament raises funds for Forever Young Veterans
The Zoo in Forest Park hosted its 5th annual “Brew at the Zoo” event on Saturday afternoon.
5th annual ‘Brew at the Zoo’ event held in Springfield