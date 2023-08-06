Springfield event commerates the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima

By Olivia Hickey, Ty Coney and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Greater Springfield campaign for Non-violence held a 78th-anniversary event... remembering the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

The event coincides this year with the release of the film Oppenheimer. Which highlights the creation of the atomic bomb from the perspective of the inventor of the weapon.

Western Mass News spoke with Reverend Lauren Holm, who recalls the destruction caused by nuclear weapons, something she hopes this event will shed light on.

“We commemorate the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, but the threat of nuclear danger to all of us on this planet is greater today than it was 78 years ago. So while we remember the horrific events that took place when those 2 bombs were dropped, we focus on the 9 countries that have nuclear weapons today, a total of 13,000 weapons. imagine 13,000 hiroshima’s,” said Holm

The event included the reading of a short play to remember the past, and a keynote address from Nobel Prize winner Doctor Ira Helfand, on the dangers of nuclear weapons.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident
Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday...
Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke
First Alert Meteorologist Casey Dorn has your latest forecast
Unsettled Start to the Work Week: Wet, Stormy, Humid; Relief Mid-Week
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
Agawam Fire Department responds to structure fire on Springfield Street
Flip Circus is bringing performers from around the world to the paper city this weekend.
Flip Circus comes to Holyoke Mall this weekend

Latest News

Springfield College put on a classic car show to help raise money to support their comfort dog...
Springfield College car show fundraiser helps support ‘Rookie’, dog program
Springfield College put on a classic car show to help raise money to support their comfort dog...
Springfield College car show fundraiser helps support ‘Rookie’, dog program
Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday...
Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke
The Shell station is currently closed and it is unknown how long the store will remain closed.
Shell gas station in Chicopee closed due to investigation