Springfield event commerates the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Greater Springfield campaign for Non-violence held a 78th-anniversary event... remembering the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

The event coincides this year with the release of the film Oppenheimer. Which highlights the creation of the atomic bomb from the perspective of the inventor of the weapon.

Western Mass News spoke with Reverend Lauren Holm, who recalls the destruction caused by nuclear weapons, something she hopes this event will shed light on.

“We commemorate the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, but the threat of nuclear danger to all of us on this planet is greater today than it was 78 years ago. So while we remember the horrific events that took place when those 2 bombs were dropped, we focus on the 9 countries that have nuclear weapons today, a total of 13,000 weapons. imagine 13,000 hiroshima’s,” said Holm

The event included the reading of a short play to remember the past, and a keynote address from Nobel Prize winner Doctor Ira Helfand, on the dangers of nuclear weapons.

