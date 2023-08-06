Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN DIEGO PD)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A thief in California took some time to pet the family dog before stealing an expensive bike.

The encounter was caught on security video.

The video shows the burglary suspect about to leave on a family’s electric bike when a friendly Golden Retriever came out from the house.

The suspect then stops and gives the dog a lot of attention and pets. He can even be heard saying “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known, I love you too.”

Police in San Diego said they are now releasing the video from mid-July to help find the suspect.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
Agawam Fire Department responds to structure fire on Springfield Street
Flip Circus is bringing performers from around the world to the paper city this weekend.
Flip Circus comes to Holyoke Mall this weekend
Sunny & Comfortable Today, Humid and Rainy to Start the Week
Sunny & Comfortable Today, Humid and Rainy to Start the Week
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28,...
Conservative groups sue to block Biden plan canceling $39 billion in student loans
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday...
Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke