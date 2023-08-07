2 people hospitalized following crash in Montgomery

Two people were taken to the hospital after a weekend motorcycle crash.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a weekend motorcycle crash.((MGN))
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a weekend motorcycle crash.

On Saturday night, the Russell-Montgomery Police Department responded to a two motorcycle crash near the Southampton town line.

Both riders were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Russell-Montgomery Police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident
Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday...
Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke
The Shell station is currently closed and it is unknown how long the store will remain closed.
1 person dead following stabbing on West Street in Chicopee
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Unsettled start to the week; rain moving through this morning
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
Agawam Fire Department responds to structure fire on Springfield Street

Latest News

The fairs will include food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors.
Baystate to host health fairs to mark National Health Center Week
Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police must reinstate 7 troopers who refused to be vaccinated, arbitrator says
A new study has ranked the best and worst states in which to have a baby.
Best and worst states to have a baby: how Massachusetts ranked
A major factor in Elizabeth’s scholarship success, her mother, Laverne Mickens.
Springfield mom creates local scholarship business after helping her daughter