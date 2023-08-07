2 people hospitalized following crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a weekend motorcycle crash.

On Saturday night, the Russell-Montgomery Police Department responded to a two motorcycle crash near the Southampton town line.

Both riders were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Russell-Montgomery Police.

