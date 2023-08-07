Baystate to host health fairs to mark National Health Center Week

The fairs will include food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors.
The fairs will include food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors.(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Medical Center will be hosting three free health fairs in Springfield this week in honor of National Health Center Week.

The fairs will include food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors.

The first health fair begins on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at Baystate Brightwood Health Center.

There will also be fairs on Thursday and Friday at Baystate High Street Health Center and Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood Health Center.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident
Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday...
Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke
The Shell station is currently closed and it is unknown how long the store will remain closed.
Shell gas station in Chicopee closed due to investigation
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Unsettled start to the week; rain moving through this morning
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
Agawam Fire Department responds to structure fire on Springfield Street

Latest News

Two people were taken to the hospital after a weekend motorcycle crash.
2 people hospitalized following crash in Montgomery
Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police must reinstate 7 troopers who refused to be vaccinated, arbitrator says
A new study has ranked the best and worst states in which to have a baby.
Best and worst states to have a baby: how Massachusetts ranked
A major factor in Elizabeth’s scholarship success, her mother, Laverne Mickens.
Springfield mom creates local scholarship business after helping her daughter