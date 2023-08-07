Baystate to host health fairs to mark National Health Center Week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Medical Center will be hosting three free health fairs in Springfield this week in honor of National Health Center Week.

The fairs will include food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors.

The first health fair begins on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at Baystate Brightwood Health Center.

There will also be fairs on Thursday and Friday at Baystate High Street Health Center and Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood Health Center.

