Best and worst states to have a baby: how Massachusetts ranked
(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the best and worst states in which to have a baby.
Personal finance website WalletHub released their 2023 list and it indicated that Massachusetts ranked number one on the list of 50 states and the District of Columbia.
In determining their rankings, the report examined metrics including baby and family friendliness, hospital conventional-delivery charges, infant-care costs, pediatricians per capita, and health care accessibility.
Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:
- 18th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges
- 25th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges
- 3rd – Infant Mortality Rate
- 15th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
- 11th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
- 24th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita
- 23rd – Child-Care Centers per Capita
- 1st – Parental-Leave Policy Score
Other states among the top five included Minnesota at number two, Vermont at number three, Rhode Island at number four, and North Dakota at number five.
Mississippi was listed as the worst in the nation to have a baby, ranking number 51 in the report
You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.
