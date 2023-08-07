Best and worst states to have a baby: how Massachusetts ranked

A new study has ranked the best and worst states in which to have a baby.
A new study has ranked the best and worst states in which to have a baby.(Source: Pexels)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the best and worst states in which to have a baby.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their 2023 list and it indicated that Massachusetts ranked number one on the list of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In determining their rankings, the report examined metrics including baby and family friendliness, hospital conventional-delivery charges, infant-care costs, pediatricians per capita, and health care accessibility.

Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:

  • 18th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges
  • 25th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges
  • 3rd – Infant Mortality Rate
  • 15th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
  • 11th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
  • 24th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita
  • 23rd – Child-Care Centers per Capita
  • 1st – Parental-Leave Policy Score

Other states among the top five included Minnesota at number two, Vermont at number three, Rhode Island at number four, and North Dakota at number five.

Source: WalletHub

Mississippi was listed as the worst in the nation to have a baby, ranking number 51 in the report

You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident
Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday...
Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke
The Shell station is currently closed and it is unknown how long the store will remain closed.
Shell gas station in Chicopee closed due to investigation
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Unsettled start to the week; rain moving through this morning
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
Agawam Fire Department responds to structure fire on Springfield Street

Latest News

A major factor in Elizabeth’s scholarship success, her mother, Laverne Mickens.
Springfield mom creates local scholarship business after helping her daughter
Heavy police presence seen in Springfield neighborhood
Heavy police presence seen in Springfield neighborhood
Heavy police presence seen in Springfield neighborhood
Heavy police presence seen in Springfield neighborhood
The event coincides this year with the release of the film Oppenheimer. Which highlights the...
Springfield event commemorates the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima