Best and worst states to have a baby: how Massachusetts ranked

(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study has ranked the best and worst states in which to have a baby.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their 2023 list and it indicated that Massachusetts ranked number one on the list of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In determining their rankings, the report examined metrics including baby and family friendliness, hospital conventional-delivery charges, infant-care costs, pediatricians per capita, and health care accessibility.

Massachusetts ranked the following, according to Wallethub:

18th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

25th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

3rd – Infant Mortality Rate

15th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

11th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

24th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita

23rd – Child-Care Centers per Capita

1st – Parental-Leave Policy Score

Other states among the top five included Minnesota at number two, Vermont at number three, Rhode Island at number four, and North Dakota at number five.

Mississippi was listed as the worst in the nation to have a baby, ranking number 51 in the report

