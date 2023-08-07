CDC data: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases are rising across the country once again. Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows rates of hospital admissions and positive tests going up. In the last month, COVID-19-related hospitalizations went up 12.1 percent in the country and, in the last week, visits to the emergency room went up 21.8 percent and positivity rates in testing have gone up 8.9 percent.

It’s a reality also seen across western Massachusetts.

“All summer long, we’ve been seeing, you know, COVID symptoms, which are the cough, congestion, runny nose, fatigue, body aches. We’ve been seeing a lot of just regular cold sickness. In the last week or two, we have been seeing two to three-ish positive cases of COVID coming into the office, so there is a little bit of an uptick we’re seeing here as we transition from summer to fall,” said Lawrence Benjamin, physician associate at AFC Urgent Care in Springfield.

Seasonal changes, like every year, have the potential to make things worse by combining risks for COVID-19, RSV, the flu, and other respiratory issues that could impact all of us at any moment. Patrick Leonardo, regional director for Massachusetts at American Medical Response, told Western Mass News that even with an uptick in COVID-19 cases, vaccination is still the best fighting chance we have to stop rates from rising.

“I don’t think any one of us really wants to go through the three years of the COVID pandemic that we saw or with any kind of virus, right? So, again, talking about it making it known that is okay to be preventative. If there’s vaccines that are coming out that are with newer strains that, you know, you should be an active participant in that ‘cause it does help bring down the number of cases that happen within a community and keeps all of us safe,” Leonardo explained.

Leonardo also told us that in the case that we see a drastic uptick in COVID-19 cases in western Massachusetts and if the resources are available, his team at AMR is ready to create pop-up testing and vaccination sites, like the one they hosted at the Eastfield Mall.

