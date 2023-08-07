Getting Answers: Mayoral candidates speak out on string of deadly shootings in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local leaders in Springfield speak out about the uptick in gun violence this summer after another fatal shooting on Sunday night. Western Mass News decided to sit down with the candidates vying for the mayor’s office to get answers.

We’ve learned that a man lost his life in Sunday’s shooting on Union Street and Hancock Street. That’s the 17th shooting incident since the start of June. We now know how all five candidates for mayor would look to make a change.

“We have made numerous arrests multiple times of these repeat, violent criminal offenders, but yet or court system, and some of our judges allow them to walk our streets,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno.

On Sunday night, Springfield Police responded to another deadly shooting in the city on Union and Hancock Street which cost an adult man his life.

According to a spokesperson from the Springfield Police Department, it comes after 12 shooting incidents in June and four in July including a weekend incident involving four juveniles on Leyfred terrace.

“We are in the midst of one of the most dangerous summers that our city has ever seen,” noted Representative Orlando Ramos.

So, on Monday Western Mass News traveled across the city to speak to the five Springfield mayoral candidates ahead of next month’s preliminary election to learn about their approach to the big question: what’s the plan to address gun violence?

“I think too often when we speak with young people in the city of Springfield, I hear them tell me that they think success is getting out of Springfield,” added City Council President Jesse Lederman. “I understand where they’re coming from, it’s incumbent on us, the leaders in Springfield to pave a new way for the next generation.”

City Council President Jesse Lederman told Western Mass News about his belief in the “hub and core” approach which he said involves constant contact and information sharing between law enforcement and community organizations.

“What you find is really human service organizations,” said Lederman. “Organizations that are able to reach out to individuals who are in immediate need of services.”

Mayor Sarno, who is running for a seventh term, established a working group of community leaders last month and met regularly most recently following a string of arrests on School, Union and High Streets.

“It wasn’t Sarno singing that same song,” said Mayor Sarno. “It was all those, you saw the community center leaders their religious leaders their nonprofits, mental health providers there.”

But City Councilor Justin Hurst said if elected he wants to see more seats at the table.

“We know there are a number of organizations that are doing the work on the ground, and we have yet to really hear from those organizations or tap into them,” explained Hurst.

Along with increasing the police presence in the city.

“Right now, we assume that crime stops at 12:00 which we know that clearly is not the case,” expressed Hurst.

State Representative Orlando Ramos is focusing on community policing which he recalled working well in the late 90′s and early 2000′s.

“There were walking patrols, there were biking patrols,” noted Rep. Ramos. “These police officers would patrol our neighborhoods they knew our names, we knew their names, they knew our kids’ names.”

It’s part of his public safety plan which would also introduce a gun court in the city.

“The Springfield courts have over 300 pending cases involving guns, which is more than double any other community in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, and so if we were able to create a gun court in the city of Springfield, then we’ll be able to streamline these cases,” explained Rep. Ramos.

Meanwhile, local psychotherapist David Ciampi is looking to put his background in therapy and counseling to use.

"Sunday night's shooting remains under investigation by Springfield Police," said Ciampi.

