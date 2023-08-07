Hampden County Sheriff officers save overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officers from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department saved an overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield on Friday.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, at around 1 p.m. officers were driving to Springfield District Court to pick up “justice-involved” women when two correctional officers saw a man who overdosed on a street near Paramount Theater.

Officers Todd Caroll and Todd Maniscalchi jumped to assist when they heard people in the area of Gridiron Street yell for help. After they began to take a look at the individual they noticed a weak pulse and saw their eyes roll.

The officers then decided to administer two nasal doses of Narcan, reversing the effects of an opioid overdose and the victim began to react and regain consciousness.

Emergency crews in Springfield also arrived on scene and made sure the victim was transported to a local hospital to receive further assistance.

