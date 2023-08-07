Low Severe Storm Risk Tonight Through Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a soaking rainfall this morning for most of western Mass with many picking up a few tenths of an inch. Cloudy, mild, breezy, and muggy conditions continue through this evening with occasional drizzle or even some showers. A few downpours are possible too, but will be more hit or miss.

Our tropical air mass lingers tonight with temperatures close to 70 and a continued breeze. A warm front looks to approach southern New England overnight and may bring a few rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Downpours may lead to some minor street flooding across our area and there’s also a low risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts or even a brief, low-end tornado.

Timing of thunderstorms is tricky, but right now the best chance is after 2am through sunrise. There’s also a much better shot at not seeing anything severe, but it remains a possibility with the current atmosphere, so maybe keep the cell phone volume on overnight or plug in that weather radio-even just for peace of mind.

As the day goes on Tuesday, we should get a little clearing by late-morning and temperatures climb into the lower 80s. A cold front will be moving through in the afternoon, keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm going, but storms look more hit or miss. The severe threat should be along the eastern coast at that time, but we may still get a strong thunderstorm with gusty wind and heavy rain.

Behind the departing cold front Tuesday night, wind will shift to the northwest and drier air builds in for Wednesday. Expect a gusty breeze in the morning that will gradually subside throughout the day, plus plenty of sunshine and falling humidity. While Wednesday looks nice, it sadly won’t last long and our next chance for wet weather returns Thursday.

Staying warm but turning humid Thursday with our next low and cold front arriving later in the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We should see another dry day Friday with falling humidity and some nice weather. Humidity rises again this weekend with a few chances for spotty showers.

