Mass. DPH seeking input on community health challenges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health wants to hear from you. They have put a new survey online that is aimed at collecting input on the challenges communities in the Bay State face and where resources should be directed.

The department’s Community Health Equity Initiative will use the anonymous survey findings to help provide access to social and economic opportunities that keep people healthy, such as affordable housing, reliable transportation, and nutritious, affordable food.

People who live in Massachusetts are being asked to answer questions on topics such as access to basic needs, physical and mental health and wellbeing, and experiences with COVID-19, experiences with housing, education, and work, as well as demographic information like age and race.

Mass. DPH said the communities of focus for this survey include groups that historically have been and currently are being denied an equal chance at health including immigrants, older adults, people identifying as LGBTQ+, people of color, and more.

Mass. DPH Commissioner Robert Goldstein explained in a statement:

“We know Black and brown communities have historically faced barriers to health, as have those who are disabled and many who were not born in this country. These communities have traditionally been left out of the conversation. It is especially important for their voices and experiences to be heard.”

The survey opened on July 31 and it will be available through early fall.

