Several Connecticut River boat ramps reopen following recent high water levels

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Just a few weeks after severe flooding and rising water levels in the Connecticut River caused havoc around western Massachusetts, we’re now learning things are starting to finally get back to normal.

After heavy floods shocked the area in July, water levels in the river are at near normal levels as fairer weather has provided a relief from the devastation. However, more rain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday could set up some minor flooding in areas across western mass.

“Obviously, it comes down to how much rain we inevitably end up getting over the next couple of days. Right now, it appears those river levels will stay below flood stage. In the last week or so, we have dried out, which has been helpful since August started,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown. “It would be easier for us to go back into flooding situations in areas of poor drainage, more in the streets, and some of the low-lying areas.”

Because of the declining water levels, the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game has reopened six out of the seven public boat ramps along the Connecticut River. Ramps in Gill, Sunderland, Hatfield, Easthampton, and Chicopee are all back open for boaters. Meanwhile, the Northfield boat ramp on Pauchaug Road is still closed while crews continue to clean up debris.

Over the past couple of weeks, as less rain and more sunshine has made its way into the forecast, people at Holyoke Rows started coming back to the water and enjoying what the Connecticut River has to offer.

“Our water is super paddleable. It’s clear to go out in and it’s not dangerously fast anymore. We were able to take a group of some 15 children out today,” said Miranda Brunette, summer programs director with Holyoke Rows.

We asked Brunette if Monday and Tuesday’s rainfall could shake things up for boaters. She told us while they do have an eye on the forecast, everything should be smooth sailing.

“it should be normal here. The water only really comes up if it rains north of us, so New Hampshire or Vermont, which is where those big rains came and flooded us. Rain here shouldn’t really bother us,” Brunette noted.

