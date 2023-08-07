Springfield College car show fundraiser helps support ‘Rookie’, dog program

By Glenn Kittle and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield College put on a classic car show to help raise money to support their comfort dog program.

Springfield College invited hot-rod enthusiasts to raise money for their mental health hound, named Rookie.

“From the very beginning, there was a ton of hype around rookie,” said Sgt. Steven Martel of the Springfield College Patrol Division. “He’s a game-changer for this campus. He has changed the entire attitude and outlook of this campus. People are excited to see him. They go out of their way to find him.”

Sgt. Steven Martel told Western Mass News, funding the food, vet bills, and other costs to keep Rookie on campus can cost thousands of dollars each year.

Fundraisers like this one on Sunday are ways those funds can be crowd sourced as opposed to coming out of the school budget.

“Having fundraisers like this not only takes the pressure off of the public safety department but also the school budget,” explained Sgt. Martel. “In a time where budgets are drastically getting cut, we’re adding different kinds of things to help our students.”

Rosie Ziarnik is a student at Springfield College who has noticed the change the friendly dog has made on campus.

She told Western Mass News, Rookie has definitely brought smiles to people faces.

“It’s really an uplifting community kind of thing,” expressed Ziarnik. “It really brings people together. Every time Rookie’s in the union, there is always a bunch of people hanging out together and with him.”

Ziarnik told us she appreciates people taking the opportunity to help fund Rookie’s campaign to continue helping Springfield College students.

“I’m a car and dog enthusiast,” said Ziarnik. “So, being able to put those two things together is great.”

