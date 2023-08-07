Springfield mom creates local scholarship business after helping her daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rising college freshman and Springfield native Elizabeth Mickens received 1 million dollars in scholarships, including our 2023 Ray Herschel scholarship. All of that money will help cover finances for her next 4 years at Bard College in New York. “I’ve been working hard in the community in order to make myself I wouldn’t say stand out but be able to be my best to my own ability,” Mickens said. She hopes that her classmates and fellow students are striving to follow in her path. “I think all students should apply to scholarships because America makes you pay a lot of money for tuition and school. And I think everyone should have the opportunity to support themselves, especially since a lot of students don’t have the money to find higher education.”

A major factor in Elizabeth’s scholarship success, her mother, Laverne Mickens. In fact, the hunt for money inspired Mickens to create her own business. Across social media, she’s known as the “Scholarship College Mama.” The business’ mission is to provide college students with financial help.

Mickens is already seeing success. She tells Western Mass News she’s helping kids nationwide. “I launched officially July 7th, and since then I’ve made my tik toks, I blew up there I’ve gotten 200-300 emails, a couple leads, I have 7 solid clients now, a couple kids in Springfield. I’m helping a young lady in Atlanta, I’m helping someone in Denver, Colorado. I’m helping some students in Philly also, so the business is getting going,” the mother of five explained.

Mickens, a teacher, says she started looking for scholarships over 10 years ago, when her first born was headed off to college. Since then, college tuition has risen and left Laverne looking for funds for her daughter, Elizabeth. Mickens said, “it’s more expensive, definitely more involved. Hampshire College at the time was 50 thousand dollars. College now is like 70 to 80 thousand dollars. The common app has a lot more parts, there’s 5 or 6 prompts the kids have to answer. It can very stressful.”

Laverne got to work. She tells us there are a lot of scholarships out there that many people have not even heard about.

“If you’re left-handed, there’s a scholarship for that. If you’re from Nevada there’s a scholarship for that, if you like to dance if you like knitting there’s a scholarship for everything under the sun. If I can help you, I certainly will try. Get scholarships, college is expensive but important,” Mickens explained.

As her business and her daughter take off, she hopes to simply make a difference.

