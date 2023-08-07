Springfield Police search for suspect repeatedly looking into home on Newbury Street

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield seek the public’s help in finding a suspect looking into someone’s home on Newbury Street.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on July 27 a suspect was caught on camera looking through the windows of a home on Newbury Street around midnight and was recently seen again on August 1.

If you or anyone has any information on this individual, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or texting CRIMES to Text-A-Tip and type SOLVE.

