Town by Town: Big E job fair, Jimmy Fund golf marathon benefit, new Forestry Building unveiling

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, South Hadley and Springfield.

The Eastern States Exposition will hold its 2023 Big E job fair on Tuesday.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the Storrowton Village Museum’s Greenwich barn.

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to network with many different ESE departments.

They’re recruiting for several positions including admissions, marketing, parking staff, retail and much more.

The Big E returns on September 15 through October 1st.

The Ken O’Neill dawn to dusk golf marathon, benefiting the Jimmy Fund, took place at the Chicopee Country Club on Monday.

A reception was held after the event at the Boathouse in South Hadley.

There was food, a silent auction, and entertainment for all to enjoy.

This year’s event was in memory of Alan Silva.

Lastly, the grand opening of the new Forestry Building in Forest Park in Springfield.

A special dedication ceremony took place at the park at 10:30 this morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined City Forester Alex Sherman, along with other local leaders for the grand opening.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident
One person is dead after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Chicopee.
1 person dead following stabbing on West Street in Chicopee
Police are investigating after a male body was found near the Muller Bridge in Holyoke on...
Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke
A warm front will bring a few rounds of showers and storms Tuesday morning, then a cold front...
Low Severe Storm Risk Tonight Through Tuesday
One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting at Union and Hancock Streets

Latest News

A warm front will bring a few rounds of showers and storms Tuesday morning, then a cold front...
Janna's Monday Night and Tuesday Forecast
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Getting Answers: Mayoral candidates speak out on string of deadly shootings in Springfield
One person is dead after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Chicopee.
1 person dead following stabbing on West Street in Chicopee
Hampden County Sheriff's Department
Hampden County Sheriff officers save overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield