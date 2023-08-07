Town by Town: Big E job fair, Jimmy Fund golf marathon benefit, new Forestry Building unveiling

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, South Hadley and Springfield.

The Eastern States Exposition will hold its 2023 Big E job fair on Tuesday.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the Storrowton Village Museum’s Greenwich barn.

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to network with many different ESE departments.

They’re recruiting for several positions including admissions, marketing, parking staff, retail and much more.

The Big E returns on September 15 through October 1st.

The Ken O’Neill dawn to dusk golf marathon, benefiting the Jimmy Fund, took place at the Chicopee Country Club on Monday.

A reception was held after the event at the Boathouse in South Hadley.

There was food, a silent auction, and entertainment for all to enjoy.

This year’s event was in memory of Alan Silva.

Lastly, the grand opening of the new Forestry Building in Forest Park in Springfield.

A special dedication ceremony took place at the park at 10:30 this morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined City Forester Alex Sherman, along with other local leaders for the grand opening.

