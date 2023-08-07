VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident
Multiple crews are on scene after a body was found near Mullet Park in Holyoke on Sunday...
Investigation underway after body found under Muller Bridge in Holyoke
The Shell station is currently closed and it is unknown how long the store will remain closed.
1 person dead following stabbing on West Street in Chicopee
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Unsettled start to the week; rain moving through this morning
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
Agawam Fire Department responds to structure fire on Springfield Street

Latest News

One mother is demanding better for her children after what she said were questionable...
Toddler escapes from South Carolina day care, documents show
A patient is transported by ambulance outside the Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los...
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields
The City and Borough of Juneau issued on Sunday a location declaration of emergency following...
Widespread river flooding sweeps away at least 2 structures; Alaska’s capital city declares emergency
The fairs will include food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors.
Baystate to host health fairs to mark National Health Center Week
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing