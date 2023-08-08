5 teenagers arrested in Springfield for recent car break-ins

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested five juveniles in connection to several car break-ins in the early hours of July 31.

Officers responded to a parking lot on State Street around 12:15 a.m. for a report of car break-ins. Two suspects fled when police arrived, but an officer was able to apprehend them.

Three other suspects were detained on scene.

The male suspects - two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, and one 17-year-old - were identified and placed under arrest. The 17-year-old was also arrested on July 13 when he was allegedly caught driving a stolen Hyundai.

Officers reportedly recovered a screwdriver, jumper cables, and USB cables used to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Due to their ages, the suspects will not be identified.

