Big E holds job fair to fill over 100 positions

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re a little more than a month away from opening day of The Big E and, on Tuesday, people lined up for their chance to work at one of the nation’s largest fairs.

It’s 38 days until The Big E returns to western Massachusetts, but before any ride can takeoff, any ring can be tossed, or funnel cake can be eaten, hiring has to take place and there are many positions to be filled, over a hundred to be exact, from public safety to admissions to shuttle drivers and information guides.

It was a busy operation down at the Eastern States Exposition Tuesday morning as a long line of job hunters filled one of the many parking lots at the fairgrounds and some people could be lucky enough to walk away with a job today.

Jessica Fontaine, the director of education and human resources for the Eastern States Exposition, told us that the workers who will be hired to help out at the largest fair on the east coast and play an important role on a visitors experience.

“These are our front-line people. These are some of the first people that will greet our customers when they come to the fair…We strive for superior customer service and we are looking for people who will enjoy the fair and enjoy the people that are coming in,” Fontaine noted.

Tuesday's job fair runs until 1 p.m.

