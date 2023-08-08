Big E holds job fair to fill over 100 positions

The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022(Western Mass News)
By Wesley Days and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re a little more than a month away from opening day of The Big E and, on Tuesday, people lined up for their chance to work at one of the nation’s largest fairs.

It’s 38 days until The Big E returns to western Massachusetts, but before any ride can takeoff, any ring can be tossed, or funnel cake can be eaten, hiring has to take place and there are many positions to be filled, over a hundred to be exact, from public safety to admissions to shuttle drivers and information guides.

It was a busy operation down at the Eastern States Exposition Tuesday morning as a long line of job hunters filled one of the many parking lots at the fairgrounds and some people could be lucky enough to walk away with a job today.

Jessica Fontaine, the director of education and human resources for the Eastern States Exposition, told us that the workers who will be hired to help out at the largest fair on the east coast and play an important role on a visitors experience.

“These are our front-line people. These are some of the first people that will greet our customers when they come to the fair…We strive for superior customer service and we are looking for people who will enjoy the fair and enjoy the people that are coming in,” Fontaine noted.

Tuesday’s job fair runs until 1 p.m. For more information on employment opportunities at the fair, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Chicopee.
1 person dead following stabbing on West Street in Chicopee
One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting at Union and Hancock Streets
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Humid, isolated downpour, storms today
Hampden County Sheriff's Department
Hampden County Sheriff officers save overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident

Latest News

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
A large tree branch brought down powerlines on Upton Street.
Large tree branch brings down power lines in Springfield
Multiple crews are on scene in the area of Maple Street in Greenfield Monday night.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire on Maple Street in Greenfield