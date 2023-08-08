Forest Park pool in Springfield extends swimming season until end of August

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The pool at Forest Park has extended their swimming season.

The pool will now be open to guests until Sunday, August 20th.

It will remain open every day of the week starting from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Springfield residents who wish to go swimming but don’t have a valid pool pass, must pre-register and get a free photo ID.

