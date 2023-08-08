Getting Answers: Leaders react to state of emergency as migrant shelter crisis continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts is now in a state of emergency. Now, Governor Maura Healey placed the state under this declaration amid the growing migrant shelter crisis in the Bay State. We spoke with the mayors of Greenfield and West Springfield.

The two communities have taken on a number of migrants amid this growing crisis.

Both mayors told Western Mass News, while they’re pleased to see the governor taking action more needs to be done to help towns and cities on this side of the state.

It’s a migrant shelter crisis in Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey placed the state under a state of emergency on Tuesday and called on the federal government for help.

“We need actions to remove barriers and expedite federal work authorizations,” said Gov. Healey. “We need action and intervention for funding to help us in this time.”

Many communities in western Massachusetts are feeling the brunt of the crisis.

West Springfield and Greenfield are two that have take in migrant families in emergency shelter settings.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told Western Mass News his town and others in Hampden County are at capacity.

“In western Mass. in Hampden County specifically, all the mayors are on the same page,” explained Mayor Reichelt. “Enough is enough, we can’t take anymore. We’ve done our part. I think it’s time for the state to put a cap on it but especially for larger communities throughout the region or across the state to step up and do their part.”

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner told Western Mass News, after listening to Governor Healey’s remarks she agrees with the increased funding towards programs that are helping migrants.

However, she is still waiting to hear if the cities and towns will be receiving any help as well.

“I didn’t hear a lot of details about how those of us who are host communities are going to benefit,” noted Mayor Wedegartner. “So, I’m waiting for the devil in the details.”

Wedegartner added that the federal government also needs to take steps to fix this crisis on the national level.

“It’s a state problem that’s exacerbated by the fact that the federal government has no what I would call a credible and viable immigration policy,” explained Wedegartner. “That’s a policy they need to fix.”

Reichelt agreed that while this crisis continues to grow, cities and towns are taking a financial blow.

“This is not a workable solution,” said Reichelt. “We are a right-to-shelter state and if we want to stay that way, we have to find a solution without overburdening our local communities.”

Massachusetts isn’t the only state to enact a state of emergency like this.

Florida declared a state of emergency due to the influx of Haitian and Cuban refugees making their way to the sunshine state.

However, cities like New York City, Chicago, and Washington D.C. Have also declared states of emergency to help find shelter for migrants.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.