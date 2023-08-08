Getting Answers: Local expert reacts to government warning of check washing scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - If you still send paper checks through mail, it may be time to stop. The federal government is warning people about a recent uptick in the number of check washing scams nation-wide.

The federal government is now saying check-washing scams are on the rise again. Western Mass News spoke with one criminal justice professor who told us why this type of scam is so popular.

“You would want to be concerned about it because the impact could be significant,” said Creaig Dunton, criminal justice professor at Western New England University.

Many Americans have switched from paper checks to credit or debit cards to pay for things, but checks aren’t totally a thing of the past.

In fact, Americans wrote out roughly 3.4 billion checks in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve.

While the number of checks people write is trending downward, experts are warning about an uptick in check-related fraud.

“These kind of ebb and flows, people get more cautious about it and the criminals who are engaging in it tend to step back because they’re in higher scrutiny or people are taking more precautions, then they move on to something else and the cycle repeats,” explained Dunton.

Now, the federal government is warning people to avoid putting checks in the mail.

“Precaution is the best thing and while the banks can certainly help if you are victim of this, and certainly try to make things right, it can take a little while,” added Dunton.

The financial crime enforcement network said the number of check fraud cases skyrocketed from 350,000 in 2021 to more than 680,000 last year.

Experts particularly warn about a practice called ‘check washing,’ where criminals steal checks from mailboxes and rewrite them.

Creaig Dunton is a criminal justice professor from Western New England University, and he said ‘ease’ and ‘access’ make this crime so prevalent.

“It is something that an individual could do on their own, but we do tend to see this happen in a more organized fashion,” noted Dunton.

Which makes it difficult for local law enforcement to track down those responsible.

“It’s really hard to either catch someone in the act or have very clear evidence that they’re engaging in this sort of thing,” said Dunton. “It really relies on much more investigation beyond that and into fraud and we get into white collar crime and that’s some many local law enforcement agencies don’t have the resources for.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service recovers more than $1 billion in counterfeit checks every year.

Now, they shared ways you can protect yourself from this type of scam, they suggest:

Avoid mailing checks



Only drop mail in blue boxes during pick up hours



Set up direct payments instead of using checks



If you suspect that you’ve fallen victim to check washing, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service encourages you to report that information to your local police department and also file a report with them.

