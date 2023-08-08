Getting Answers: Local police departments face challenges, filling open positions

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re taking a closer look at community efforts to hire police officers. On Monday night, the town of Southwick selected two new officers during a public meeting, one who will be making the switch from another department in western Massachusetts.

It led us to ask the big-picture questions about law enforcement openings and hirings.

One local police captain and a college professor weighed in about the trends they’re seeing for attracting candidates who are looking to serve. In the meantime, the community of Southwick has new officers on the way.

“It was an unprecedented time,” expressed Douglass Moglin, chairman of the Southwick Select Board. “What did we have 6 people down? At one point 6, 7. Including the dog! Even the dog was out for 45 days!”

On Monday night, the Southwick Select Board took on the job of refilling the ranks on the town’s police force interviewing three candidates for two open positions.

“I want to make a motion to appoint Mr. Hultine to a full-time police officer position,” added Jason Perron, vice chair of the Southwick Select Board.

Granville native Nicholas Hultine will join the department after over a year with the Chicopee Police Department.

“I love the people that I worked with but it’s not the societal image that I can see myself working in or staying in,” expressed Hultine.

He spoke on his experiences in the city, including crowd control during Sunday’s fatal stabbing which still remains under investigation on West Street.

“Talk to them, let people know everything is OK,” said Hultine. “You’re in no danger but also keep in control and order so that people don’t panic.”

Meantime, Steven Pinette will pivot from eight years with Southwick Fire to Southwick Police.

“I thought, what better opportunity for how much I enjoy being a part of the town?” added Pinette.

Western Mass News also brought questions to Longmeadow Police following their two recent fires and one current vacancy.

“Our goal is just to maintain our staffing levels,” noted Capt. Carl Mazzaferro. “We’re very fortunate to have been able to do that over the years but again our goal is to get back up to 27.”

Local criminal justice professor Creaig Dunton told Western Mass News he’s seen a slow decline in interest in policing.

“There is still usually a decent chunk of them, but we do see a lot of students are interested more in the big picture criminal justice,” explained Prof. Dunton. “It’s anything from corrections to moving on to law school to victim services and victim advocacy.”

And a shift in where his students want to work.

“It’s not as many students who are talking about a desire to police in Boston or New York City, it tends to be either state level or small municipal level,” said Dunton.

If you’re interested in learning more about that opportunity with the Longmeadow Police Department, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.