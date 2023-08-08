Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families

Governor Maura Healey has issued a state of emergency as more migrant families arrive in the Bay State.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey has issued a state of emergency as more migrant families arrive in the Bay State.

The state of emergency is necessary for families in need of shelter and services and a severe lack of shelter availability in the state.

Healey said, in part:

“State employees and our partners have been miracle workers throughout this crisis – going above and beyond to support families and using every tool at their disposal to expand shelter capacity by nearly 80 percent in the last year.”

There are currently nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 individuals in state shelter, including children and pregnant women.

We’ll have more on this on Western Mass News starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Chicopee.
1 person dead following stabbing on West Street in Chicopee
One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting at Union and Hancock Streets
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Humid, isolated downpour, storms today
Hampden County Sheriff's Department
Hampden County Sheriff officers save overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident

Latest News

The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
Big E holds job fair to fill over 100 positions
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
A large tree branch brought down powerlines on Upton Street.
Large tree branch brings down power lines in Springfield
Multiple crews are on scene in the area of Maple Street in Greenfield Monday night.
Multiple crews respond to structure fire on Maple Street in Greenfield