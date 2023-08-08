Health Tips Tuesday: National Community Health Center Week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This week is National Community Health Center Week and Caelin Mooney Hallgren, a certified child life specialist with Baystate General Pediatrics, spoke to Western Mass News about the importance of these centers.

What is a community health center and why are they so important to the communities they serve?

Hallgren: “Community health centers provide great access to healthcare for those who may not otherwise have access to it. They are importance because they provide access to preventative care such as screening labs vaccines as well as addressing other issues like food insecurity.”

This week will feature some free clinics and programs at many Baystate health centers, can you talk a little about what those are?

Hallgren: “Each of our clinics is having a health fair this week. During each fair, the goal is connect with the community and give them access to agencies and resources that they might not have otherwise known about and just kind of celebrate the work we do year-round.

Where can people find more information if they are interested?

Hallgren: “Most of our information is on our Baystate social media channels. There are fliers out there in the community as well. There is also information on the Baystate website.”

Segment sponsored by TommyCar Auto Group

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.