‘It’s our duty’: 2 Hampden County correctional officers save overdosing man’s life

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local correctional officers making a difference by saving a life. Now, we’re looking at the series of events that unfolded after speaking one on one with the heroes.

A crowd formed right here on Gridiron Street in Springfield last Friday, their screams of panic caught the attention of two correctional officers who quickly sprang into action saving a man’s life.

It was a normal day on the job for Todd Maniscalchi and Todd Carroll. The Hampden County correctional officers explained to Western Mass News they were headed south on Main Street near the old Paramount Theater on the way to pick up inmates from Springfield District Court when everything changed.

“We noticed a bunch of people kind of frantically running in the street yelling kind of it was we kind of knew something was going on so we kind of slowed down,” said Officer Maniscalchi.

Luckily, there were no inmates in their van at the time and the officers were able to check out the commotion.

“Coming out of the arch looked up here saw a crowd of people around what look like a body lying in the street, so they started yelling help, help, help,” added Officer Maniscalchi.

Officer Carroll immediately leaped out of the van and began assessing the man on the ground.

“He was wheezing he had a pulse a faint one,” said Officer Carroll.

“We didn’t know like did he fall on his head we didn’t know what was wrong with him,” explained Officer Maniscalchi.

After speaking with those who appeared to know the man the officers determined he was overdosing.

Maniscalchi told Western Mass News he then ran back to the van to grab their supply of Narcan.

“There’s traffic coming this direction and I’m concerned about my safety concerned about the gentleman’s safety and my partner coming around the corner,” expressed Officer Carroll. “In a situation like that your adrenaline is going and, and you gotta really focus.”

The two Todd’s have a combined experience of nearly 40 years as correctional officers, however last Friday’s close call was a first for the duo putting their training to the test.

“First time on the street like civilian setting, I’ve had to administer it,” said Officer Maniscalchi.

“You’re not gonna know until you really come into something like this, I mean you could practice all you want but your adrenaline is going,” added Officer Carroll.

Luckily, their training left them well equipped and two doses of Narcan later. The officers told Western Mass News they’re grateful they were able to save the man’s life.”

“It’s our duty and it’s our job and we did it,” expressed Officer Maniscalchi.

Although they aren’t consistently out on the streets, Carroll and Maniscalchi want to remind the public that correctional officers see the effects of addiction on a daily basis.

“We see the other side of addiction we see them vomiting on themselves in a cell,” said Officer Carroll. “The public really doesn’t know what we do and what we you know experience every day. It’s you know, it’s a very serious problem.”

If you or someone you love suffers from addiction head to our website western mass news dot com for a link to resources, CLICK HERE.

