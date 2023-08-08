Large tree branch brings down power lines in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large Oak tree branch brought down power lines early Tuesday morning.

A tree branch brought down power lines on Upton Street early this morning.

According to neighbors, they awoke to a loud noise and came outside to see the massive branch laying across the roadway around 6 a.m.

Eversource crews were on scene evaluating and making repairs. A tree removal company was also on scene to take the branch away.

Upton Street was closed at the intersection of Newbury Street.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.