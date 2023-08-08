Large tree branch brings down power lines in Springfield
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large Oak tree branch brought down power lines early Tuesday morning.
A tree branch brought down power lines on Upton Street early this morning.
According to neighbors, they awoke to a loud noise and came outside to see the massive branch laying across the roadway around 6 a.m.
Eversource crews were on scene evaluating and making repairs. A tree removal company was also on scene to take the branch away.
Upton Street was closed at the intersection of Newbury Street.
