Multiple crews respond to structure fire on Maple Street in Greenfield

Multiple crews are on scene in the area of Maple Street in Greenfield Monday night.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews are on scene in the area of Maple Street in Greenfield Monday night.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire on Maple Street in Greenfield.

When firefighters arrived they knocked down a bulk of fire that was coming from the attic.

Officials said one of the crews are pulling ceilings on the second floor to check for extension.

There are no word yet on injuries.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

