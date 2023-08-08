‘National Night Out’ in Chicopee postponed due to inclement weather

National Night Out festivities on Monday night have been postponed.
By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - National Night Out festivities on Monday night have been postponed.

According to Chicopee Police, they announced on early Monday that as a result of wet weather and possible thunderstorms.

The event will now be held on Thursday, August 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sarah Jane Sherman Park.

It’s free for all! So swing by with the family for a nice night out.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

