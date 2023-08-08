New counseling center opens to offer services to Latino, Hispanic community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Doors opened Tuesday at the new Latino Counseling Center in Springfield. It’s now offering mental health and addiction assistance to a population at risk in the community.

The new center will offer different services both in English and Spanish, providing services to Latinos and Hispanic residents in Springfield and all across western Massachusetts. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony, staff from the Latino Cultural Center and other community leaders celebrated this project becoming a reality after CEO Jonathan Alicea had been dreaming about it for the past five years.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, only 35.1 percent of Latino and Hispanic people in the country receive some type of treatment to improve their mental health, compared to a total population average of 46.2 percent. That is due to multiple factors with language barriers at the top of the list, followed by a lack of cultural competence by providers, socioeconomic status of those seeking help, and mental health still being a taboo within the Latino community.

That’s why the center will have psychologists, psychiatrists, and family counselors who speak both English and Spanish on site. For people like Maria Cancel, this is a game changer. She told Western Mass News in Spanish that her 15-year-old son was able to receive some services even before the space was officially open to treat social and communication issues stemming from his already diagnosed ADHD. She said these services transformed her son’s life.

“We, as parents, must give opportunities to our kids, so they can form relationships outside of the house and accept that sometimes our kids need other help, other than their parents, and that could be individual counseling, mentorship, or any other service offered by the community,” Cancel said through a translator.

For Maria Silva, COO of the Latino Counseling Center, the main reason for opening this center was to help the Latino community in western Massachusetts, but she said the space is open for everyone that wants to come.

“We are targeting a lot of the Latino because sometimes mental health is a taboo. Obtaining medications for mental health is not something you do, unless you get them on the streets, right? So we’re trying to help with that in educating our community about mental health and being able to let them know that it’s okay, it’s okay, let’s talk about it,” Silva explained.

Silva also told us they serve anyone five years and older. Fees for service can be lowered and even waived based on socioeconomic status.

