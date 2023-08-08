1 displaced, following apartment building fire on Union Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield are on scene for a structure fire on Union Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the scene for reports of an emerging fire at an apartment building on Union Street.

The fire has now been knocked down leaving one person displaced.

No reported injuries.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.