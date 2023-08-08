Springfield Police arrest suspect in stolen car case

By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield have arrested the suspect in a stolen car case from last week.

On July 31, officers saw a car that was reported stolen in a parking lot on School Street. The driver, 41-year-old Juan Delgado, got out of the car and attempted to run, but was quickly captured by police.

A bag of crack cocaine reportedly fell out of Delgado’s pocket during the arrest and a loaded semi-automatic handgun was recovered during a search of his car at the time of this arrest.

Police said that Delgado had six outstanding warrants. He now faces a slew of charges.

