Springfield Police arrest suspect in stolen car case

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield have arrested the suspect in a stolen car case from last week.

On July 31, officers saw a car that was reported stolen in a parking lot on School Street. The driver, 41-year-old Juan Delgado, got out of the car and attempted to run, but was quickly captured by police.

A bag of crack cocaine reportedly fell out of Delgado’s pocket during the arrest and a loaded semi-automatic handgun was recovered during a search of his car at the time of this arrest.

Police said that Delgado had six outstanding warrants. He now faces a slew of charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.