Springfield Police seize loaded firearm, illegal dirt bike on Jardine Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded gun and a dirt bike on Jardine Street early Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers noticed three dirt bikes riding down Main Street just before 3:15 a.m.

One of the riders, 20-year-old Evan Hill of Springfield separated and began to drive recklessly. Suddenly, Hill tried to ditch the bike and flee, but was caught by officers and arrested.

Police then found a bag dropped by Hill during his escape attempt and inside they found la loaded gun with 12 rounds of ammunition inside the bag.

Officials confirmed Hill is now facing several gun and reckless operation charges.

