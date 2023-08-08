Town by Town: Famers’ Market week, Tykes Tuesday, pet beds donation efforts

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke and Agawam.

Members of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural resources, along with local, state, and federal officials, spent touring two Springfield farmers markets to highlight the impact that they have on local communities.

The first stop of the day was at Forest Park’s farmer’s market in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MDMR Deputy Commissioner Winton Pitcoff, and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez were all on hand.

Then the second stop was at Springfield’s Brightwood farmers’ market.

Tykes Tuesday is back for its fourth year of summertime fun at the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday mornings.

This morning, Western Mass News got a chance to swing by Tykes Tuesday and the theme was the “Science of Suds” with the Connecticut Science Center.

Next week’s theme is “Animal Craze” and final Tuesday on August 15 it will be “Adventures at Altitude Trampoline Park.”

Lastly, Yankee Mattress Company in Agawam, Northampton, Springfield and Greenfield has found a creative way to support the Dakin Humane Society.

The company will use the surplus material from its handcrafted mattress toppers to create a variety of pet beds, which it donates to Dakin.

Yankee Mattress makes small beds that fit inside the pet carriers the adopted animals go home in, and bigger beds for larger dogs.

