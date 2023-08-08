Town by Town: Famers’ Market week, Tykes Tuesday, pet beds donation efforts

By Joe Chaisson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke and Agawam.

Members of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural resources, along with local, state, and federal officials, spent touring two Springfield farmers markets to highlight the impact that they have on local communities.

The first stop of the day was at Forest Park’s farmer’s market in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MDMR Deputy Commissioner Winton Pitcoff, and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez were all on hand.

Then the second stop was at Springfield’s Brightwood farmers’ market.

Tykes Tuesday is back for its fourth year of summertime fun at the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday mornings.

This morning, Western Mass News got a chance to swing by Tykes Tuesday and the theme was the “Science of Suds” with the Connecticut Science Center.

Next week’s theme is “Animal Craze” and final Tuesday on August 15 it will be “Adventures at Altitude Trampoline Park.”

Lastly, Yankee Mattress Company in Agawam, Northampton, Springfield and Greenfield has found a creative way to support the Dakin Humane Society.

The company will use the surplus material from its handcrafted mattress toppers to create a variety of pet beds, which it donates to Dakin.

Yankee Mattress makes small beds that fit inside the pet carriers the adopted animals go home in, and bigger beds for larger dogs.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Chicopee.
1 person dead following stabbing on West Street in Chicopee
One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting at Union and Hancock Streets
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday evening forecast
Showers/storms wind down this evening. Breezy and drier tomorrow
Hampden County Sheriff's Department
Hampden County Sheriff officers save overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident

Latest News

Crews in Springfield are on scene for a structure fire on Union Street on Tuesday afternoon.
1 displaced, following apartment building fire on Union Street in Springfield
We’re taking a closer look at community efforts to hire police officers. On Monday night, the...
Getting Answers: Local police departments face challenges, filling open positions
Police in Springfield have arrested the suspect in a stolen car case from last week.
Springfield Police arrest suspect in stolen car case
Hampden County Sheriff's Department
‘It’s our duty’: 2 Hampden County correctional officers save overdosing man’s life