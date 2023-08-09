Car collides with house on Cushman Street in Monson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police and Fire are currently on the scene of a Car Accident in Monson as a driver struck a house causing extensive damage.
It is currently an active scene and we are unable to confirm any other information at this time
We will continue to update this story as more information comes out.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.