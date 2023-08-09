Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Chicopee.
1 person dead following stabbing on West Street in Chicopee
One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting at Union and Hancock Streets
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday evening forecast
Showers/storms wind down this evening. Breezy and drier tomorrow
Hampden County Sheriff's Department
Hampden County Sheriff officers save overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, died in a motor vehicle accident in Florida...
Richard Daviau, co-owner of Prim3 St3akhous3, dies in accident

Latest News

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds...
College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion
Crews in Palmer are on scene for a car crash on Gate Street Tuesday evening.
Palmer crews respond to serious vehicle crash on Gate Street
Make-A-Wish helped a young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day.
Make-A-Wish helps young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day