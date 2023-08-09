Easthampton murder suspect to appear in court

By Matt Sottile and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 23-year-old woman is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon in Northampton on a murder charge in the stabbing death of her boyfriend earlier this year.

Jean Marie Echevarria is accused of stabbing Brennan Bleau to death in March. This is the first murder case in Easthampton since 2012.

The incident took place at 2 Culdaff Street. Court documents obtained by Western Mass News reveal that her boyfriend, Bleau, was stabbed five times and Echevarria stated to police that she had been in a physical altercation with Bleau, during which she armed herself with a kitchen knife and swung it at Bleau after he pinned her against the kitchen counter.

A spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told us that Echevarria will appear in superior court today and that she’s been held since she was first arraigned in district court nearly five months ago.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more informationas it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Nice August day; showers, storms return tomorrow afternoon
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
Hampden County Sheriff's Department
Hampden County Sheriff officers save overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
5 teenagers arrested in Springfield for recent car break-ins

Latest News

Parts of Chicopee may see a disruption in water service while crews perform what the city...
Water main work causes service disruption for parts of Chicopee
Springfield man facing charges following weekend home invasion
Springfield man facing charges following weekend home invasion
A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics...
North Adams coach accused of recording inside bathroom of VT gymnastics center
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer