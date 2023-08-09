Easthampton murder suspect to appear in court

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 23-year-old woman is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon in Northampton on a murder charge in the stabbing death of her boyfriend earlier this year.

Jean Marie Echevarria is accused of stabbing Brennan Bleau to death in March. This is the first murder case in Easthampton since 2012.

The incident took place at 2 Culdaff Street. Court documents obtained by Western Mass News reveal that her boyfriend, Bleau, was stabbed five times and Echevarria stated to police that she had been in a physical altercation with Bleau, during which she armed herself with a kitchen knife and swung it at Bleau after he pinned her against the kitchen counter.

A spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told us that Echevarria will appear in superior court today and that she’s been held since she was first arraigned in district court nearly five months ago.

