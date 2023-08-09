Increasing Shower Chances Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few scattered clouds around this evening, but skies remain mostly clear tonight with comfortable conditions. It’s been a beautiful summer day with seasonable highs and good sunshine and thanks to high pressure, temperatures cool into the 50s later tonight. Healthy breezes will lighten after sunset and wind becomes light to calm after midnight. If wind can lighten enough, some river valley fog may be seen.

Thursday begins with high clouds streaming in, but dry and briefly cool. Clouds increase quickly and skies turn cloudy by the early afternoon as our next storm system arrives. Surface low pressure will be passing through the mid-Atlantic to the southern New England coast, then move toward the coast of Maine Thursday. Rain arrives in western Mass sometime in the early to mid-afternoon and continues through the evening. While the heavier rain is expected to fall in eastern New England, we may still get a nice soaking. Some isolated downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible, but nothing severe.

Southeastern New England has a low severe risk Thursday afternoon and evening for a brief tornado or damaging wind gusts. A Flood Watch has also been issued east of western Mass for rain totals 1-3 inches. Western Mass likely won’t see much for thunderstorms but could pick up anywhere from a quarter inch to three quarters of an inch of rain.

Dry weather is back Friday with a nice northwesterly breeze, lower humidity and sunshine and Friday night through Saturday morning looks clear, cool and refreshing. However, humidity will rise throughout the day Saturday along with increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely Saturday evening and night with a few showers possibly lingering overnight. Sunday is looking mostly dry, but still a bit muggy with scattered clouds.

The weather pattern remains unsettled early next week with another bump in humidity with our next round of showers and storms late Monday and Tuesday.

