‘Jackpocket’ app aims to help people trying their luck to win Mega Millions drawing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The highly anticipated Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday and with more than a billion dollars as the top prize, many are trying their luck. Now, one online alternative is picking up steam here in the Bay State.

So far, the JackPocket app has created thirty millionaires, we spoke with the company’s presidents who’s hoping the app will see it’s first billionaire after Tuesday.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth more than one and a half billion dollars, making it the third largest lottery prize ever.

Which has sent scores of people to their local liquor stores, like the White Eagle in Chicopee, to test their luck.

“There’s an upheaval of people that play these types of games when they’re big,” said Angela Stasiowski. “Everyone wants to believe they have that chance and think what they’ll do with the money.”

Now, Massachusetts lottery players can get their tickets straight from their phones just in time for a big drawing.

Online lottery is still illegal here in Massachusetts but the CEO Peter Sullivan told us what sets the app apart is that it’s a delivery service.

“Jackpocket is not online lottery,” explained Sullivan. “Think about us like Uber eats. So basically, what you’re doing is placing an order with the numbers you select or a quick pic, which you can see the numbers on the app, and we’re going to an actually licensed retailer and printing a physical paper ticket.”

The app is partnered through the convenience store Chain Circle K and is licensed in 16 other states including New Hampshire.

Over at White Eagle liquor in Chicopee, we spoke with workers there who said this could impact certain businesses.

“Being a liquor store for us I don’t think it would impact us too much, because like she said, our regulars come in and get multiple different things,” noted Stasiowski. “But convenient stores, it’ll affect their business.”

If you are one of the lucky few to win it big, Sullivan said they work with the customer to make sure they are able to secure their prize.

“The nice part about Jackpocket is that not only is it convenient because you can order from home, but you also don’t need to check your ticket to see if you’ve won,” added Sullivan. “We’ll automatically let you know if you’ve won.”

Even with the way we play the lottery entering the 21st century, Sullivan doesn’t see a future without in-person playing.

“Even when my dad was playing, I would still get phone calls saying he was going to his favorite deli and coffee shop to get his tickets,” expressed Sullivan. “So even the father of the CEO, we weren’t able to get him to displace his normal behavior.”

“I see it as a positive, it’s one more way for the state to get revenue,” explained Stasiowski. “There’s a lot of elderly people who can’t leave the house so if they can play from their home, it’s a win-win.”

We also reached out to the Mass. State Lottery about Jackpocket. They told us in a statement quote:

“The Mass. Lottery is not directly affiliated with apps that provide this service and does not license or regulate any such providers to operate in Massachusetts.”

Tuesday’s much-anticipated drawing will take place in just one hour from now.

