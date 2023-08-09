Longmeadow Police mourning death of retired K-9

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a sad week for the Longmeadow Police Department after they lost one of their own.

“He was one of our family, so it’s just missing him he’s gonna be deeply missed,” said East Longmeadow Police Capt. Carl Mazzaferro

K-9 Kai, who retired earlier this year, lost a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday with his handler, Sgt. Amanda Vanbuskirk, by his side. Western Mass News met up with Kai last year after he tracked down evidence, believed to be missing from a house break-in. Vanbuskirk told us then that the two were best friends and worked well together.

“Any other handler will say it’s the strongest bond you have: you and your canine partner,” Vanbuskirk said in 2022.

The ten-year-old German shepherd made his mark initially in 2015 as the department’s first K-9, but Kai wasn’t just a resource for sniffing out evidence investigations, he was a valued member of the force and community.

“Kai has received numerous commendations for his work, just not on the criminal side of things, but just his community side, you know. He was able to go to school, be with the kids. He was just a great community ambassador for the Longmeadow Police Department,” Mazzaferro explained.

Mazzafaerro said it’s a tough loss for the department as his paws have touched everyone’s hearts.

“He was just friendly with everybody in the station,” Mazzaferro added.

However, his legacy will live on as the K-9 program continues, with their most recent K-9 recruit, Reuben, and Mazzaferro also gave credit to someone else.

“It just wasn’t Kai. It was Sgt. Amanda Vanbuskirk, his handler. She took that program from the infancy of that program and built it into a very successful K-9 program. It was her vision to pick the right K-9 for the community and she did a great job with that,” Mazzaferro said.

