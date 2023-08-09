North Adams coach accused of recording inside bathroom of VT gymnastics center

By WCAX News Team and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics center.

Vermont state police say Jonathan Girard, 39, of North Adams, Massachusetts, is charged with voyeurism.

Investigators say Girard was working as a visiting coach at the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury.

Officials say they worked with Massachusetts police to seize Girard’s computer where they say the videos were stored.

Girard is due in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Nice August day; showers, storms return tomorrow afternoon
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
Gov. Healey issues state of emergency amid influx of migrant families
Hampden County Sheriff's Department
Hampden County Sheriff officers save overdosing victim in Downtown Springfield
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
5 teenagers arrested in Springfield for recent car break-ins

Latest News

Parts of Chicopee may see a disruption in water service while crews perform what the city...
Water main work causes service disruption for parts of Chicopee
Springfield man facing charges following weekend home invasion
Springfield man facing charges following weekend home invasion
Jean Marie Echevarria appeared in court on March 15, 2023 for her arraignment.
Easthampton murder suspect to appear in court
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer
1 person transported by MedFlight after serious crash in Palmer