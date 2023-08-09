North Adams coach accused of recording inside bathroom of VT gymnastics center

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics center.

Vermont state police say Jonathan Girard, 39, of North Adams, Massachusetts, is charged with voyeurism.

Investigators say Girard was working as a visiting coach at the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury.

Officials say they worked with Massachusetts police to seize Girard’s computer where they say the videos were stored.

Girard is due in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.