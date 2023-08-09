Palmer crews respond to serious vehicle crash on Gate Street

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer are on scene for a car crash on Gate Street Tuesday evening.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, multiple crews were called to the scene for reports of a vehicle crash.

Firefighters are currently extracting an occupant from the car and Life Flight is on route to assist.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

