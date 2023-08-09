Police, lawmakers working to crack down on ghost guns

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement and community leaders are calling on state legislators to help crack down on ghost guns as a ghost gun restriction court battle plays out on the federal level.

Law enforcement agencies across Massachusetts are combatting the growing number of ghost gun related crimes. The accessibility is a problem since ghost guns are currently unregulated and can be made using a 3D printer or with parts purchased online.

In Springfield, for example, police seized 35 ghost guns in 2022. So far in 2023, the department has taken 26 off the streets. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh spoke to Western Mass News about the challenges ghost guns present to law enforcement and told us that some of the laws on the books make it harder to arrest people in possession of ghost gun kits with possession of an illegal firearm.

“They find a lot of ghost gun parts that aren’t officially assembled into a firearm yet,” Walsh said. “Unless it’s fully assembled, it can be hard to charge properly.”

We took the departments thoughts to State Representative Carlos Gonzalez. He told Western Mass News that legislators are currently working to require ghost gun manufacturers to place serial numbers on the barrels.

“Many folks, who are fabricating the ghost guns, have been able to get away with not being able to be tracked and traced,” Gonzalez added.

Gonzalez told Western Mass News that he submitted a piece of legislation last year to place serial numbers on ghost guns. He said it’s picking up steam at the State House.

“New legislation has been supported by the House has some ways of being able to track and trace every weapon,” Gonzalez said.

Walsh told us, in the meantime until legislation is passed that will make it easier for law enforcement to crack down on these crimes, there is a greater possibility that violent crimes can be committed with these untraceable weapons.

“Oftentimes, these turn into high-capacity firearms. With a Glock switch as well, they can turn into fully automatic firearms,” Walsh explained.

