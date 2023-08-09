Six Flags to hold auditions for Fright Fest entertainers

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – If you have a flair for fright, Six Flags New England might have a job for you.

Park spokesperson Jennifer McGrath said that they will be hiring 300 entertainment employees in less than 30 days for Fright Fest. They are looking people to serve as dancers, actors, roaming monsters, zombies, and scare-actors.

Auditions will be held Friday, August 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their human resources building at 1756 Main Street.

Those interested in a position are encouraged to apply online first before attending the auditions, but walk-ins will be welcome. In addition, McGrath noted that if you are not able to attend the audition events this week, the park will continue the hiring process over the next six weeks, so you can apply online.

Fright Fest will begin on Saturday, September 23 and run weekends and select weekdays through Sunday, November 5.

