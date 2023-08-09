Springfield man facing charges following weekend home invasion

A Springfield man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion over the weekend.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of a home invasion on Fremont Street in Springfield.

According to police, 47-year-old Edwin Rolon broke into an appartment, pointed a gun at someone, and stole an undiscolsed amount of cash before leaving on a bike.

Detectives used city cameras for a description of Rolon and arrested him later that day on Main Street.

Rolon is now facing home invasion and larceny charges.

