Springfield Police seize 100th illegal gun in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department’s firearms investigation unit has now seized 100 illegal firearms so far this year.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Keshawn Steed and 24-year-old Nashalie Negron on St. James Avenue on Tuesday.

A K-9 search of Steed’s home reportedly led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of crack cocaine, 23 oxycodone pills, and two large bags of marijuana.

Police also found two guns, including one considered large-capacity, and 89 rounds of ammunition.

Both suspects face various gun and drug-related charges.

