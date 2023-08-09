Water main work to cause service disruption for parts of Chicopee

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Parts of Chicopee may see a disruption in water service while crews perform what the city called essential maintenance work.

Officials said Wednesday that the work by the city’s water department requires a water main to be temporarily shut down for approximately two hours.

They noted that the work will impact the areas of Grattan Street, Chicopee Street, and parts of Main Street.

People in the area are being asked to plan activities accordingly and take water needs during that time into consideration.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the water department of (413) 594-3420.

